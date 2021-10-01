SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Alex Johnson is making things interesting heading into tonight’s TCM Finale Friday at Scotia Speedworld.

Johnson, of Oakfield, captured the Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman feature to creep closer to points leader Deven Smith heading into the 2021 season finale.

Smith finished outside the top five after starting in the back and having struggled making his way to the front.

Pete Miller of Kennetcook rounded out the podium, with brother Wayne finishing fourth.

Oakfield’s Darren Wallage finished fifth.

Johnson and Andrew Lively, who as second in the feature, won heat races.

Fleet Brake Atlantic SPORTSMAN –

Feature

1 – 14 Alex Johnson

2 – 25 Andrew Lively

3 – 92 Pete Miller

4 – 90 Wayne Miller

5 – 3 Darren Wallage

Heat 1 – 14 Alex Johnson

Heat 2 – 25 Andrew Lively

Travis Keefe edged out Steve Matthews of Fall River to take home the combined Thunder/Lightning feature race.

Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River finished fifth in the race overall, but second in the Thunder class behind Jason Pickles.

Pickles and Keefe were heat race winners.

TOURSEC Thunder/Lightning

FEATURE

1 – 145 Travis Keefe

2 – 198 Steven Matthews

3 – 100 Mike Jollimore

4 – 0 Jason Pickles

5 – 99 Dave Matthews

Heat 1 – 198 Steven Matthews

Heat 2 – 0 Jason Pickles

Heat 3 – 145 Travis Keefe

Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble finished second to keep pace with Legends points leader Danny Chisholm in the Strictly Hydraulics Legends class. Chisholm won the feature.

Gage Gilby of Enfield came home with an impressive fourth a week after his car was destroyed beyond repair. It was his first race in a new Legend car that he just saw laps in for the first time a day earlier.

Chisholm and Gilby won heat races.

Strictly Hydraulics LEGENDS

Feature

1 – 87 Danny Chisholm

2 – 03 Colton Noble

3 – 12 Sam Rogers

4 – 25 Gage Gilby

5 – 66 Owen Mahar

Heat 1 – 87 Danny Chisholm

Heat 2 – 25 Gage Gilby

Sam MacDonald finished first in a wild Beginner Bandolero feature, which saw just three cars on the lead lap and saw points leader Brayden Wadden have trouble. However, because of other drivers misfortunes, Wadden recovered to finish fourth, six laps down.

Bristol Matthews of Nine Mile River finished fifth, eight laps down.

Landon Pierce won the lone heat race.

Fleet Brake Atlantic Beg. Bando

1 – 14 Sam MacDonald

2 – 5 Ethan Hicken

3 – 13 Avery Decoste

4 – 41 Brayden Wadden (six laps down)

5 – 99 Bristol Matthews (eight laps down)

Heat 1- 19 Landon Pierce

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River fell just short of besting winner Chase MacKay in the Bandolero feature. Springhill’s Chase Livingstone was third.

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction was fifth. Points leader Tanton Wooldridge was fourth.

Wooldridge and Noble earned heat race wins.

Fleet Brake Atlantic Bandolero Feature

1 – 71 Chase MacKay

2 – 8 Dawson Noble

3 – 39 Chase Livingston

4 – 0 Tanton Wooldridge

5 – 24 Ayden Christensen

Heat 1 – 0 Tanton Wooldridge

Heat 2 – 8 Dawson Noble