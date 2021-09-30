SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Craig Slaunwhite took advantage of Cole Butcher’s misfortunes in the Atlantic Oliver Tire 200 to increase his points lead to 42 points heading the season finale on Oct. 2 at Scotia Speedworld.

Butcher had a clutch break on his no. 53 Atlantic Tiltload machine on lap 4 and he headed to pit road, done for the night with 196 laps to go.

Meanwhile, Slaunwhite battled for am top podium spot, before finishing in fourth place.

The no. 2 of Ashton Tucker took the victory, his first on the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour.

Tucker, who has been a stand-out since his first appearance with the Series in 2018, battled the entire race to stand atop the podium. 2018 Rookie of Year Waylon Farrell (Conception Bay South, NL) rounded out the top five.

Donald Chisholm (Antigonish, NS), Russell Smith Jr (Lakeside, NS) and Kent Vincent (Crapaud, PE) won their Atlantic Tiltload heat races which set the field for the Atlantic Oliver Tire 200. Tucker took home the Kenny U Pull Hard Charger award. The race was slowed by seven cautions and saw three lead changes.



Following the event Tucker was awarded with the inaugural Jim Hallahan Memorial Cup. The Cup will be awarded to the winner of the 200-lap event each season.

Liz Hallahan and Jim’s Grandsons Ryan and Tyler were on hand to present the very special award every driver will want their name inscribed on.



The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Season Finale – the Cummins 150 will be hosted next Saturday at Scotia Speedworld at 2:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at www.eventbrite.ca