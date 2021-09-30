Nine Mile River break-and-enter under investigation

NINE MILE RIVER: Police say their investigation into a break-and-enter in Nine Mile River on Sept. 25 is continuing.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers received a complaint of the break-and-enter that is suspected to have occurred a day earlier.

“The victim’s shed was entered and several items were taken including two 20-pound propane tanks, a jerry can, and a propane fire pit for a deck,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in determining who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.