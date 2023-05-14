MacKenzie teams with Vincent for Sprint Canoe World Cup bronze

HUNGARY: It was a good start to the Canoe/Kayak Canada competition season for one Windsor Junction athlete.

Sloan MacKenzie, a Cheema athlete, and teammate Katie Vincent earned bronze medal as they kicked off the Sprint Canoe season sending a message.

The two won the bronze in the C-2, 500-metre race on May 13 at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary.

MacKenzie and Vincent cleared the distance in 2 minutes and 2.45 seconds, just 1.11 seconds behind winners Shixiao Xu and Mengya Sun of China.

Antia Jacome and Maria Corbera (2:02.23) of Spain took home silver.

It was the second medal of the championship for Vincent, who won silver in C-1 200-metres on May 12.

Other Cheema athletes also competed at the championship in Hungary.

Riley Melanson of Fall River finished in sixth place in the K4-500 Metre B Final in 1:40.22.

In K2-500 metre, Melanson was sixth as well in the B Final in a time of 1:49.38.

Fall River’s Michelle Russell wound up sixth in the A final of the K1-200 metre in 43.22.

In K1-500 metre, she was seventh in the A Final in a time of 1:58.47.

Russell also came home in 13th place in K1-5000 metre in a time of 26:25.69.

Meanwhile, Craig Spence of Waverley was sixth in the C2-500 metre B final in a time of 1:45.19.