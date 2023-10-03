Major Bantam Rangers hit the ice at Under-15 tournament

LANTZ: The Rangers Major Bantam Hockey coaching staff and management had a good look at this years crop of players this past weekend.

The Rangers hosted the N.S. Under-15 Major Bantam Hockey League pre-season tournament at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

It saw teams play two periods per game of 22 minutes each, and any games that were tied stayed that in the end as no overtimes were played.

It was a good warmup for all the teams in the N.S. U-15 league as they head for season opening start of Oct. 14-15 weekend.

Some locals on the Rangers are Jayden Tillman of Windsor Junction; and Landon Colp of Fall River, among the names who we’re aware are from our coverage area. (There are likely others but these are who we recognize on the roster from past stories involving them).

A Ranger carries the puck out of a won faceoff against Truro. 9Healey photo)

Against the Bedford Bandits, the Rangers managed to earn a 2-2 tie in the Sept. 30 game.

After getting behind early 1-0, they took a 2-1 lead and looked to be heading to a win.

However, Bedford said not so fast and scored the game tying goal, resulting in it ending as that score.

Darius Peh and Parker Simms had the goals for the hosts. Noah Hawco and Campbell Schlender earned the helpers.

Callum Dewulf stood tall in the Rangers net to get the tie.

Against the Bearcats on Oct. 1, Ben Fraser’s tally in the second period with 12:27 ;left is credited as the game winner for the host Rangers.

Jayden Weston had the first marker for the Rangers to even the game at 1-1 early in the second.

Four minutes later, Fraser scored the winner.

Campbell Schlender and Eric Hanley had assists on the goal by Weston.

Weston had the assist on Fraser’s marker.

Noah Palk was in goal for the Rangers win.

Former Elmsdale resident Cooper Singer was dressed for the Bearcats.

Jayden Tillman was a force for the Rangers against Truro. (Healey photo)

Cooper Singer eyes the puck between his feet as a Rangers players looks for the puck too. (Healey photo)

Other game results included a 1-1 tie against the Novas from the Antigonish area.

The Rangers played three games in the tournament, whereas other teams played more.

For the Rangers, their regular season will kickoff Oct. 14 when they host the Dartmouth Whalers at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.

They will hit the road on Oct. 15 for a 1 p.m. faceoff with the Truro Bearcats at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre (RECC).

A player on The Rangers wires a seeing eye puck through the goalie to give them a 2-1 lead. (Healey photo)

No. 44 with The Rangers has the puck at his feet as a Bandit tires to get at it. (Healey photo)