Work being done to build case to bring transit into Fall River

FALL RIVER: The local councillor informed residents about where bringing Halifax Transit into the community stands.

At the community meeting organized by residents and held recently at the LWF Hall in Fall River, Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon informed the full house that the Transit Service Boundary isn’t up for discussion until next year.

“That’s when we’ll start a new five-year plan,” she said. “That’s the time when I’ll be able to my work.”

It was one of the many topics that were discussed at the two-and-a-half hour long meeting.

She said in the meantime she has been doing lots of research to find out what steps she needs to take to convince Halifax Transit to extend the service into Fall River and not just the park and ride at the top of Perrin Drive.

“Retired Councillor (Barry) Dalrymple had HRM buy the land across from the Dairy Queen,” she said. “The intention at the time was that it would be where transit could come in and make a turn.

“That was one of the reasons HRM purchased that land.”

However, until the Transit Service Boundary gets changed, there can’t be any transit service into the main part of Fall River.

“Until 2024 we can’t be able to have that,” said Deagle Gammon.

She said a local resident and NSCC data students have worked with her building stats from the Fall River Plaza business community as a starter.

“We’ve done a little bit of research around the business community because there have been some businesses compromised because of the lack of transit,” said Deagle Gamon.

“The businesses have spoken about not getting employees because in order to come they have to have a car because there’s no transit available to their location.”

Deagle Gammon said they know of the issue and are working on a plan. She met with the transportation standing committee about a possible pilot.

She agreed walking up to the bus park and ride is not an option.

“It’s not safe,” she said.

Deagle Gammon said they’re working on making a good argument so when the time comes to discuss the transit service boundary they have a good case.

“When the time comes that we’re discussing this, I will need the community’s help and voice to make that case to Halifax Transit on why we need transit to come further into Fall River,” she said.