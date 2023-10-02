Mombourquette, Shaw lead Jr. C Pens on historic night

LANTZ: It was a historic win on a historic night for the East Hants Ryson Construction Junior C Penguins.

With the first female player hitting the ice in the N.S. Jr C Hockey League as Lisa Mombourquette of Lantz got the start in the team’s season opener, she shook off some early game nerves to stop 20 of 22 pucks she faced.

Meanwhile, Mark Randell scored once and assisted on two others as the Pens dominated the Admirals 9-2.

The Pens were amped up for the game from the minute the doors opened to let them on the ice after warmup. Players were seen jumping up and down ready for the moment.

As Mombourquette led the team on the ice there was cheers from the crowd at the Sportsplex, and she took a little skate around before coming to the bench and then the blue line as both teams did for the opening of the game.

When the announcer said Mombourquette’s name and mentioned the historic feat happening, another cheer from the crowd of approximately 100 fans was heard.

Once the opening of the game including anthems and a land acknowledgement on Truth and Reconciliation Day Sept. 30 was done, it was game time.

An East Hants Penguin is cross checked hard onto the ice. The play went unpenalized by the referees. (Healey photo)

After getting out to a 2-0 lead quick, the Admirals got one back on a shot that Mombourquette probably wished to have back.

It snuck through her pads as she went for a save on what looked to be a simple save.

The miscue came moments after she had tried to pass the puck behind the net to a teammate and hit the side of the net and sent her scrambling back in as the Admirals pressured.

However, from that point on the confidence grew and she was stellar in between the net for the Penguins and picked up what will likely be the first of many wins for the Jr C Penguins this season.

Admirals Sam Rogers goes in on Pens goalie Lisa Mombourquette and squeaked the puck through to the back of the net. (Healey photo)

Tommy Shaw exploded offensively for the Pens with two goals and two assists, while Hudson Forward added two goals and an assist for the winners.

Other goals were tallied off the sticks of Adam Colbourne; Logan Forward; Carter Parson; and Connor MacIntyre.

Assists were credited to Cameron Fisher; Evan Tilley; Riley MacDonell; and MacIntyre.

The Pens fired 30 pucks at the two Admiral goalies in the game.

The Pens celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

The puck just eludes the stick of East Hants Penguin Colby Spencer (no. 2). (Healey photo)

East Hants is next in action on Oct. 14 when they host the Spryfield Attack at the Keityh Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m.

A week later, East Hants will welcome the Sackville Knights to the friendly confines of the East Hants Sportsplex for a battle between two rivals.

The game is set for a 5 p.m. faceoff.

East Hants will be on the road on Oct. 28 as they battle Eastern Shore in a 7 p.m. game at the Eastern Shore Community Centre.

A week later, on Nov. 4, the Pens will face the South West Storm on the road. Game time is 7 p.m.

Tommy Shaw of the Pens (no. 21) skates up the cie with the puck looking to create a scoring opportunity. (Healey photo)