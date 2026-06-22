Matthew John Patrick Lapierre wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

BEDFORD: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of Matthew John Patrick Lapierre, who’s currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Lapierre, 35, of Bedford, is facing charges of:

Failing to Comply with Release Order (four counts)

Failing to Comply with Probation Order (two counts)

He’s described as 5-foot-9, 154 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

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Police have made several attempts to locate Lapierre and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew John Patrick Lapierre is asked to call 902-490-5020 or their local police.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 26-87220