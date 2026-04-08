Mayor Fillmore on federal funding for the Windsor Street Exchange project

Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore was at the federal announcement for funding for the project. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: On April 7 the federal government announced a $28 million investment in Halifax Water to increase capacity in the municipal wastewater collection system, enabling growth within the Young Street corridor.

This funding is from the direct delivery stream of the Building Communities Strong Fund.

This is connected to the broader Windsor Street Exchange re-development project – a multi-phase project that includes major roadway upgrades, transit priority measures, active transportation infrastructure, and coordinated investments in water, wastewater, and stormwater to support housing growth.

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Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Andy Fillmore is providing the below statement in response:

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward for one of the most significant infrastructure projects in our region.

With work already underway on the transportation side, this investment in Halifax Water wastewater infrastructure unlocks the capacity needed to support new housing and meet the demands of our growing municipality.

This is what city-building infrastructure looks like.

“Projects like the Windsor Street Exchange aren’t just about improving mobility – they’re about ensuring our systems can support more people, more housing, and more economic activity.”

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“That is especially important as Halifax continues to play a leading role in Canada’s defence sector.

“With significant new federal investments, we need to ensure our infrastructure is ready to support that growth – while also managing project scope, controlling costs, and protecting taxpayers.

“Today’s investment represents a strong partnership between Halifax Water, HRM, and the federal government – working together to deliver infrastructure that enables growth and long-term value for residents.”