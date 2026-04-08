Stolen vehicle leads to two arrests by HRP

Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

HALIFAX: On April 4 at approximately 10 a.m. officers were patrolling the area of Bayers Road in Halifax when they observed a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Officers stopped the vehicle and identified the occupants, who were arrestable for multiple files and warrants.

Both were arrested without incident.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was given a Drug Recognition Evaluation, which he failed.

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Matthew David Taillon, 39, was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face charges of:

Theft under $5000 x 7; Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 9; Breach of probation x 9; Fraud under $5000 x 6.

Jesse Laurence Raymond Phillips, 36, was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face charges of:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x3; Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000; Theft under $5000 x3; Breach of probation order x 7; and Impaired operation of a motor vehicle (drugs).

File 26-51966