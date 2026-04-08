Construction underway on Fall River healthcare facility

Building design of what the new healthcare facility in Fall River is expected to look like. The design was included with the provincial order that made it permissable to build. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Construction is now well underway on a healthcare facility in Fall River.

The development is taking shape at 3061 Highway 2, across from Joyful Sounds Music Studio and near Inn on the Lake.

Heavy equipment has moved onto the site in recent weeks, with visible progress signalling the start of what provincial officials have called an urgently needed healthcare project for the growing community.

The property carries a bit of local history.

Years ago, it had been eyed for a gas station development along the shores of Lake Thomas.

However, public opposition from residents—concerned about environmental impacts—along with efforts by then-area councillor Barry Dalrymple, led to those plans being shelved.

Since then, the lot sat vacant for years.

The rendering design was included with the provincial order that made it permissable to build. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

That changed following a provincial order by then Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr in September 2025 designating the land as the Fall River Healthcare Facility Area.

This allowed the project to move ahead on an accelerated timeline under the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter.

The designation was intended to fast-track construction of new healthcare infrastructure to meet increasing demand in HRM.

The rendering design of the build. (Submitted photo)

While details on the exact services to be offered have not yet been fully outlined publicly, the facility is expected to play a key role in improving access to care for residents in Fall River and surrounding communities.

More updates on the project, including timelines and services, are expected as construction continues.