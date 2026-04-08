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East Hants News

Ryan Cole wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

ByPat Healey

Apr 8, 2026 #East Hants, #Lantz, #RCMP, #Ryan Cole, #wanted person
Ryan Cole. (RCMP photo)

LANTZ: East Hants District RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of Ryan Cole, currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Cole, 36, of Lantz, is facing the following charges:

  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Break and Enter
  • Robbery
  • Theft Under $5,000
  • Mischief Under $5,000
  • Refusal to Comply with a Demand
  • Failure to Comply with a Probation Order

Cole is described as approximately 6-foot-2, 165 pounds. He has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

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Police have made attempts to locate Cole and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Cole is asked to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or the local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2026-60032, 2026-343251, 2026-262484

By Pat Healey

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