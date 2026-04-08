MCANS has more questions than answers on Eigg Mountain Wind Project

MCANS logo. (Submitted photo)

ANTIGONISH: The following was sent to media by the Moose Conservation Association of Nova Scotia.

On April 1, the Moose Conservation Association of Nova Scotia (MCANS) received an email request to meet with Renewable Energy Systems (RES) representatives at their Antigonish office on April 8 to discuss the Eigg Mountain Wind Project.

Their objective, reported by local representative Mike Murphy, is to “get a sense of how this project can work with MCANS and other stakeholders to address their concerns.”

The simple answer is it cannot. MCANS board of directors member and local expert on the area with over 50 years of experience, Edward Dewtie, stated, “The planned site of the project is in the worst possible location in the area.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Commenting on planned questions about the location MCANS treasurer, John Fillier, said:

“We need to attend the meeting to find out how such an obviously poor location could have been chosen and who made that decision.

“Was it a decision based purely on wind strengths in the area with little foresight or concern for its effects on resident moose?”

Wading into the discussion MCANS President Al Muir said of the 2 PM meeting that:

“We need to determine how the project proposal got this far given the ecological sensitivity of the area and its location in relation to the Eigg Mountain- James River Wilderness Area.

“That question might best be directed to the Minister of the Environment, Tim Halman, rather than the developers.

“Despite the impossibility of lessening MCANS concerns with the project location, without meeting again with RES representatives we will continue to have more questions than answers.”