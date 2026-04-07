Pair of impaired drivers nabbed by RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment overnight

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

HRM: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has arrested two people for impaired driving in separate incidents overnight.

On April 6, at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers conducting a proactive patrol in East Ship Harbour observed a vehicle travelling 100 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Hwy. 7.

The officers conducted a traffic stop, and while speaking with the driver, they observed signs of impairment.

A roadside breath test was administered, resulting in a fail.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Tangier, was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the Sheet Harbour RCMP detachment, where he provided breath samples registering 140 mg% and 130 mg%.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges related to this incident.

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On April 7, at approximately 1:50 a.m., RCMP, EHS and fire services responded to a report of a Honda SUV in a ditch near the 4300 block of Hwy. 7 in Porters Lake.

Upon arrival, the driver and sole occupant was found outside of the vehicle. She was not physically injured.

Officers observed, however, that the driver was displaying signs of impairment.

A roadside breath sample was obtained which resulted in a fail.

The driver, a 51-year-old woman from Porters Lake, was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the Cole Harbour RCMP detachment where she provided two breath samples registering 210 mg% and 220 mg%.

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The woman was later released.

She is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court to face charges related to this incident.

Drivers who use drugs or alcohol and get behind the wheel risk not only their own lives, but also the lives of everyone else on the road.

To report a suspected impaired driver, call 911.

File #: 26-53182, 26-53250