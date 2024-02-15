From a press release:

WESTPHAL: After the success of Kinney Place, an incubator for black businesses, Akoma Holdings Inc. has heard from the community that more incubator spaces are required for black-led, black-serving, black-focused (B3) businesses, so they are creating more.



“We are seeing an overwhelming demand for office space for African Nova Scotia businesses and non-profit organizations,” says Veronica Marsman, Property Manager for Akoma Holdings Inc.

“Since the opening of Kinney Place, community organizations have contacted us seeking office space close to the community and we want to meet that need.”

The McConnell Foundation’s contribution of $750,000 over three years will support the creation of additional B3 business incubator spaces on Akoma’s property, and the development and operation of incubator spaces for Black businesses and community groups in Nova Scotia.

“We are honoured to partner with them and be part of their journeys,” says Naolo Charles, Program Director for the Communities focus area at the McConnell Foundation.



“This partnership with the McConnell Foundation puts Akoma in a better position to be able to provide low-cost, Africentric, inclusive spaces,” says Marsman.

“This will increase the capacity and the economic opportunities for Black and African Nova Scotian community members.”

“This partnership with Akoma is a natural fit,” says Charles.

“This will increase Akoma’s capacity to promote the community’s resilience by supporting B3 businesses and nonprofits, ultimately improving outcomes for the African Nova Scotian community and surrounding area.”

“As a result of the space provided by Akoma at Kinney Place, I was able to realize my dream of opening my hair salon and spa,” says Michelle Hill-Johnson, Owner/Operator of The Studio Hair & Esthetics.

“It was wonderful to start this new initiative for the Black community, in the Black community.”