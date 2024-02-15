Pens add LHS offensive spark-plug Peryer to NSJHL roster

LANTZ: The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins have signed three players to complete their roster additions for the 2023-24 NSJHL season.

Added to the roster in an announcement on Feb. 14 were Lockview High Dragon Colin Peryer; Jake O’Connor; and Ryan Coyle.

Peryer was an offensive spark for Lockview High.

He was the second highest scorer with 17 goals and 26 points in 25 games with the Dragons this season. Peryer was an assistant captain with Lockview.

The Pens say he adds some grit and has a heavy shot that will transition nicely into the NSJHL.

Other additions were:

Ryan Coyle was the leading scorer for the HMHSHL this season with a total of 59 points (22G | 37A) in 25 games and was an Assistant Captain with the Woodlawn Panthers.

Standing at six-feet tall and 170 pounds, Coyle’s smooth skating and puck skills will fit in nicely down the middle.

Jake O’Connor was the leading scorer as a Defenceman for the HMHSHL this season with a total of 28 points (8G | 20A) in 25 games with the Halifax West Warriors.

O’Connor has amazing patience, vision.

He is skating well above the rest in his league and will look great on our blue line.

East Hants will host the Valley Maple Leafs on Friday night Feb. 16 in NSJHL Play at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Game time is 7:30 p.m.