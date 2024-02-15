Five medals for Inner Strength Taekwondo at Canada Open

WELLINGTON: Athletes from a local Taekwondo dojang returned home with five medals.

The athletes from Inner Strength Taekwondo in Wellington came home with three silver and two bronze from the Canada Open in Vancouver, B.C.

The Canada Open is a G2 rated event with more than 40 countries in attendance.

Bringing home silver medals were: Channing Sinclair; Cassia Lantagne; and Raya Porter.

Bronze medals were picked up by: Marko Dimitrijivic; and Ronan Sinclair.

Other Inner Strength competitors who took part were Dylan Bennett, Jonah Priddle, and Nick Hobbs.

All are coached by Master Helbert Porter.