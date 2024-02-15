Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 95 calls for service.

Here is a couple quick highlights of the week as provided by Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

STRUCTURE FIRE

On February 11, East Hants RCMP received a report of a structure fire in Enfield.

After making contact with the home owner, it was learned that it wasn’t in fact a structure fire, but a clogged dryer vent.

The RCMP was able to stand down while the Enfield Fire Department responded and cleared the vent.

Heavy snowfall and drifting snow can block dryer vents causing issues inside the building.

Please ensure that vents are clear of snow after heavy snowfalls.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: South Uniacke woman wanted on outstanding warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of April Watson, 35, of South Uniacke.

Watson was originally charged with refusing to comply with a demand during an impaired driving investigation in December, 2023.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating April Watson.

Anyone who sees April Watson is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: