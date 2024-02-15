SHUBENACADIE: A 52-year-old Shubenacadie man has been charged with impaired driving-related offences following a hit-and-run in Bible Hill on Feb. 8.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, said that officers in East Hants were advised of a hit- and-run in Bible Hill.

Police were told that it involved a possible impaired driver who left the scene.

“The licence plate showed that the registered owner lived in Shubenacadie,” said Const. Burns.

“East Hants RCMP officers patrolled the area and located the suspect and the suspect vehicle.”

He said after a brief interaction, the man was arrested for impaired operation and read a breath demand.

Const. Burns said the man was transported to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath.

The results: 250 mg% and 240 mg% which is three times the legal limit.

Const. Burns said Rod James Given, 52, of Shubenacadie has been charged with impaired operation and impaired operation over 80mg%.

He said Given will appear in court on April 8 to enter a plea.