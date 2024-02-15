LANTZ: The East Hants Junior C Penguins will be gunning to get an edge on the Newport Titans as the two teams head to the post-season and will face one another.

East Hants hosts Newport on Saturday night Feb. 17 at the East Hants Sportsplex in the final home game of the year. Game time is set for 5 p.m.

The game will be the Penguins’ minor hockey night and donations for Community Offering Assistance Together (COAT) will accepted at the door.

Among items they are looking for include socks, hats, gloves, and mittens.

Besides the donations, the game will see forward Tommy Shaw look to continue his offensive prowess and set a new record to be caught in the East Hants points leader history books.

Shaw has surpassed Andrew Hines, who set the total of 51 points in 2018-2019.

Besides Shaw, who has 56 points, Mark Randell needs one point to bump Hines down to third on the points scoring leaders list in team history.

Goalie Lisa Mombouquette has 11 wins this year, one shy of the leagues leader, Tyson Peters of South West.