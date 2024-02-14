Phenwick MacLean leads offence in pair of Bandits weekend victories

BEDFORD: It was a weekend that Bedford Bandit Phenwick MacLean won’t soon forget.

The youngster from the Bedford area recorded six goals and nine points to power his Bandits to a pair of N.S. U-15 Major Bantam Hockey League victories on home ice in Bedford and Dartmouth last weekend.

The Bandits dominated the Western Hurricanes 7-2.

A day later they doubled up rival the Rangers, who play out of Sackville and East Hants, 6-3.

Bedford celebrates a goal. (Healey photo)

Against the Rangers at RBC Centre, MacLean scored twice and assisted on two others to key the victory.

Ethan Normore added a pair of goals, while Fall River’s Max Brien and Allistair MacPhee each added single tallies.

Assists went to Sebby Surette and Calvin Carver each with wo, while single helpers were credited to Normore; Hunter MacLean; London Gillis; Seth O’Leary; Justyce Johnson; and Lucas Van Poelgeest.

Holden Kogon stopped 30 of 33 shots sent his way in the win over the Rangers.

Jordan Jackman led the Rangers with a goal and an assist. Callum Dewulf suffered the loss in goal, turning aside 37 of 43 pucks.

Sebby Surette of the Bandits wires the puck into a fallen Western goalie while having a wide open net. (Healey photo)

Hunter MacLean drives the net. (Healey photo)

Joel Hacala grabs the loose puck. (Healey photo)

On Saturday afternoon, the Bandits dominated the Hurricanes, who seemingly could only muster any real offensive threats when Bedford had players in the penalty box.

Early on the shots on goal were close to 20-3 for Bedford.

Phenwick MacLean turned the red light on four times and assisted on another for the Bandits in the win.

Calvin Craver scored twice, chipping in with three helpers, while Hunter MacLean added a single tally.

Luke Maidment of Fall River had two assists in the contest.

Luke Maidment of the Bandits keeps in contact with a Western player. (Healey photo)

Jared Sorhaindo tries to see around a Western player. (Healey photo)

Cameron Hickey and Etha Normore had single assists.

Fall River’s Jared Sorhaindo came up big in goal for the Bandits when he had to be, stopping 28 of 30 pucks.

Nolan Fraughton got the start in goal for Western, surrendering six goals.

Walker Comstock came on in relief and gave up just one goal.

The Western goalie makes a stop off a speedy Bandit. (Healey photo)

Max Brien battles with a Western player for position in front of the Western net. 9Healey photo)