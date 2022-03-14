More than $600,000 invested into community projects aimed at keeping older NSians healthy, active

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is investing just over $600,000 in projects to help older Nova Scotians stay healthy, active and socially connected in their communities, the province announced March 14.

Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams said that 39 projects led by organizations throughout Nova Scotia are receiving grants through the Age-Friendly Communities Grant Program.

“Community organizations like those receiving support through the Age-Friendly Communities Grant Program make a real difference in the lives of older Nova Scotians, providing important connections to people and services in their communities,” said Minister Adams. “These connections and activities have been especially critical during the past two years of the pandemic.”

One of the recipients is March of Dimes Canada, which was awarded a grant of $25,000 to help expand its After Stroke program in Nova Scotia. This personalized stroke recovery program supports stroke survivors and their families as they make the transition from hospital to home, providing education and opportunities to participate in their community.



Some of the projects receiving grants this year are aimed at helping seniors overcome social isolation and loneliness during the pandemic, while others provide opportunities for seniors to learn new hobbies and skills; participate in physical, educational and social activities; and connect with people of all ages and services in their communities.



Quotes:

“We know that stroke survivors and their families across Nova Scotia need support. We are grateful to receive these funds, which give us the opportunity to expand our After Stroke program across the province – making our personalized stroke recovery services available no matter where survivors live and what stage of recovery they are in.”

– Rebecca Bourbonnais, Regional Manager, Community Programs and After Stroke, March of Dimes Canada

“Community organizations like March of Dimes Canada have a unique role to play in bringing care closer to home for Nova Scotians. Our After Stroke program tailors this care to the individual needs of each person, recognizing the many things that can contribute to someone’s wellness.”

– Dr. Michelle L.A. Nelson, Chief Knowledge and Innovation Officer, March of Dimes Canada



“I understand the need of talking with others who have been in similar situations to see the path forward and to understand that there is still hope. I became involved in the community programs with March of Dimes Canada a couple years after my stroke and saw great improvements. I am now trained to be a peer volunteer so I can share my story and offer the help to others.”

– Rannveig Yeatman, stroke survivor