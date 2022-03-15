HERH, LHS women’s basketball alum key Mystics ACAA title victory

BEDFORD: Four local women’s basketball players have helped the Mount Mystics women’s basketball team punch their ticket to the national championships for a third straight year.

HERH alum Gwen Ettinger-O’Leary; and Lockview High alum Emma Foye of Wellington; Tahlia Jones of Fall River; and Ashleigh Marshall of Fall River played integral parts to a successful season in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA) season.

In their semi-final on Saturday March 11 against Sackville, N.B.-based Mount Allison, Jones led the way with 29 points in her 28 minutes of playing time in the 74-60 win.

Ettinger-O’Leary snapped up three points, had two steals, three assists, and four rebounds in her almost 30 minutes of action.

Marshall scored two points in six minutes if playing time, while gathering up an assist and one rebound.

The St. Thomas University (STU) Tommies defeated Holland College 74-64 in the other semi-final to advance to the final.

Against STU, Kelsey Crocker led the offensive attack with 23 points, and Alisha McNeil added 14 points for the Mystics.

Jones had nine points, including seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in her 32 minutes of action.

Ettinger-O’Leary had 11 points to go along with three rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Marshall contributed a rebound and an assist in the championship final.

Foye was out for both the semi-final and championship due to a medical issue.

The Mystics will now head to the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) national championships in Nanaimo, B.C. Vancouver Island University is the host.