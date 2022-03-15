VIDEO: Roof goes on expanded club house at Cheema Aquatic Club

WAVERLEY: The roof has been placed on the expanded clubhouse at Cheema Aquatic Club.

Late last week, crews from Iron Maple Constructors Ltd. began the lifting of the second floor of the facility using the A.W. Leil Cranes & Equipment crane, and after three days (four if you count the wind on March 8) it was complete.

The Laker News was on hand in the morning as preparations were made to get the roof piece installed and then returned later in the afternoon to the location, at the Waverley end of Lake Thomas.

We snapped some photos and video as the roof was put in place by Iron Maple, which has two Fall River area connections.

VIDEO: the roof of the expanded boathouse is installed. Shot by: Pat Healey

The project was announced last summer on a cool, overcast day in Waverley, to much fanfare and excitement from Commodore Nadine Lamontagne and other volunteers with the club.

The athletes were also thrilled with the news of the federal and provincial partnership on the $1.1 million project to see the Frank Garner Boathouse expanded to continue “building Canadian youth.”

The federal government invested $600,000 from its Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the province (under the previous Liberal government) contributed $500,00 towards the expansion and retrofit of the facility.

The money is being used to lift the roof on the boathouse, put a second floor creating community space, expand the gym that the athletes use for training, and make Cheema a bigger, better place.

The roof is lowered into place. (Healey photo)

The expansion will allow them to increase the numbers and expand to launch a para-paddling programming; and a program targeting urban Indigenous youth; and to continue to be a good neighbour to the community that it calls home.

At the announcement in June 2021, Lamontagne expanded on the First Nations programming Cheema is looking to provide. Cheema is a word derived from the Mi’kmaw word. It means “to paddle.”

“Our heritage is in the Mi’kmaw culture. Canoeing is in the Mi’kmaw culture. We’re in unceded Mi’kmaw territory,” she said. “We want to be good stewards of that tradition and culture and be part of reconciliation.”

VIDEO: the roof moves.

For the para-paddling programming, Cheema will have to buy boats and paddles that are specific for those.

“The building will be fully accessible,” Lamontagne said. “The program requires special boats, special paddles, special considerations for docks.

“This is a great first step for us in realizing that goal.”

Word is that The Laker News’ Pat Healey may give the para-boats a try in an upcoming video this summer. Stay tuned.