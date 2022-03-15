LOWER SACKVILLE: The East Hants Junior Penguins scored four times in the third period to blow open a close game with the Sackville Blazers en route to a 10-4 win.

The victory moves East Hants two games closer to punching their ticket to the next round in the NSJHL Playoffs. They now lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

On Monday March 14, A.j. Guildford, and Devin Meagher each scored twice for the Pens to lead the attack. Six other Penguins had single tallies in the victory.

Assists went to Evan McHenry with four; Meagher and Logan Colter with a pair.

Five other players had single helpers for East Hants.

Grant Sanford stopped 33 of 37 shots on goal for the win.

Sackville goalies were peppered with 61 shots on goal between Bryson Uberoi and Danny Walsh.

Game 3 slated for Thursday night, also in Sackville at the Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Game four is scheduled for Friday night back in Lantz at 7:30 p.m.