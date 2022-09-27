FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: N.S. has announced that most students who attend class at Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) schools and Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) will return on Sept. 28.

However, for schools where classes remain cancelled, HRCE and CSAP staff or principals will communicate with families.

Classes are cancelled again Wednesday at schools in the Chignecto-Central, Strait and Cape Breton-Victoria regional centres for education.

Classes in Cape Breton-Victoria are also cancelled Thursday.

Regional centres for education and CSAP will communicate with families about future school openings for students and cancellations.



There is no public school provincewide on Friday, September 30, as it is Truth and Reconciliation Day.