Mounties sign two more LHS Dragons football grads

FALL RIVER: Two more Lockview High Dragons football players will be heading across the border to hit the grid iron next September.

In posts on their facebook page, the Mount Allison Mounties, an Atlantic University Sport (AUS) football team, announced the signing of Lockview seniors Ryan Vallis and Cody Archambault.

Cody Archambault has signed with MT A.

Vallis, an offensive lineman, is listed at six-foot-four and 280 pounds.

Archambault is a defensive back who is listed at six-foot-two and 160 pounds.

Both players are listed as from Halifax.

The two join fellow Dragon Cohen Wride of Beaver Bank as players signed from LHS by the Mounties this off-season.