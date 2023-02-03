LOWER SACKVILLE: A four goal second period powered the Lockview High Dragons to a come-from-behind victory in Metro Boys High School hockey action on Feb. 1.

The Dragons fell behind to nemesis Citadel High 3-0 after the first epriod, and things looked bleak to climb back in the game. But as the saying goes never give up.

And the LHS Dragons never did.

The team came out with a new mindset in the second period scoring four times before adding two more in the final stanza for the impressive 6-4 win.

Winning the game secured Lockview first place in regular season play with just a couple games left on the schedule. One of those games was Feb. 2, a 7-3 win over Auburn.

Against Citadel High, Carter Shay scored twice, while single tallies were credited to four others, including Bailey Conrad; Callum Lenihan; Justin Hardwick-Brown; and Devon Francis.

Nick Hiltz, Lenihan, and Hardwick-Brown each contributed two assists apiece, while single helpers came from Jack White; Spencer Bower; and Francis.

Michael Penny earned the goaltending win in goal for the Dragons coming on in relief of starter Jeremy Smith, who gave up three goals on 11 shots in eight minutes of play.

Penny stopped 26 of 27 pucks directed at him in 42 minutes of action the rest of the way.

Tyler Lirette scored twice and assisted on one other for Citadel High.

Playoffs in the high school league begin shortly.