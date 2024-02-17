Municipal Affairs and Housing responds to questions on Fall River Special designation area from us

FALL RIVER: With more housing needed more across Nova Scotia, that’s why a contentious proposed development in Fall River received approval under provincial legislation.

The provincial Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing was responding to a query of questions form The Laker on their decision to designate Fall River South (Opportunity Site C) for a 120-unit apartment buildings (three, at three stories) as a special designation area, therefore bypassing HRM.

At regional council in Nov. 2022 HRM had a tie vote for an amendment to the project from developer Perry Lake Developments, thus resulting in it being rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The approval allows a proposed 120-unit development which covers an area about 12 hectares (30 acres) at the end of Ingram Drive (a cul-de-sac).

In our prior story posted Feb. 16, Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon expressed her disappointment at the decision.

That story can be viewed here: https://thelaker.ca/provinces-decision-rejected-fall-river-development-disappointing-deagle-gammon/

Heather Fairbairn, spokeswoman with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, issued a short statement answering the questions The Laker News sent them on Friday.

“Nova Scotians need more housing, faster,” she said.

“This proposal has been recommended by HRM planning staff.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Fairbairn said the developer has included an alternate access way to the location that would not require use of the CN Rail line area. There was no word on where that alternative access would be located.

“The developer proposed an alternative access route to the area that eliminates the need to cross the CN rail line,” said Fairbairn. “Planning staff are specialists on these matters. They felt confident in the alternative route and recommended it for approval.”

She continued saying with the designation as a special planning area, the developer can work with HRM planning to advance the proposal through the municipal planning process.

“Projects in special planning areas are subject to all permitting, fees, safety and regulatory requirements as specified in the Housing in the Halifax Regional Municipality Act,”

Fairbairn said residents with concerns on the project and its impact can indeed voice those during the process.

“The community will also have the opportunity to submit comments as part of this process,” she said.

We have heard from MLA Brian Wong and have sent him questions we would like answered. Once we receive these we will do a story with those answers as well.