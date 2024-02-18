N.S. announces tools, technology support for Apprentices

From a release

HALIFAX: Two new grants will help Nova Scotian apprentices purchase tools and technology to support their training and launch their careers.

The province will provide a one-time grant of up to $1,000 to purchase new tools, equipment and clothing required, while a technology support grant will offer up to $900 for a computer and accessories to apprentices enrolled in training.



“There are many costs for apprentices who are taking their technical training or are starting a new job. These grants will help remove barriers for anyone who wants to work in the skilled trades,” said Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration.

“We need more skilled trades professionals to help build homes and infrastructure, and we want to make it easier for those who want to enter this workforce.”

To be eligible for either grant, apprentices must be registered with the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency.Applications open March 5 for the tools grant, which applies to tools that are essential for apprentices to carry out their work safely and effectively.Technology supports are available now and all apprentices who are enrolled in technical training as of January 2024 can apply.This investment is part of the $100 million announced in October to recruit, retain and train more people in the skilled trades.

The government is accelerating growth in the skilled trades and modernizing the apprenticeship and trades qualification system to meet the needs of a growing province.

The goal is to add up to 5,000 more apprentices to the system over the next three years, increase the number of journeypersons and trades qualifiers taking on apprentices by 1,000 a year, and increase the retention rate of apprentices from 43 per cent to 60 per cent – one of the highest in the country – within five years.“Everyone deserves the opportunity to pursue their passion and build a successful career in the skilled trades, regardless of their financial circumstances.

By providing financial supports for apprentices throughout their training, we are not just investing in the workforce; we are investing in the future of the skilled trades itself.

These supports will enhance the training experience for apprentices, leading to more apprentices being certified in their trade.”

— Michelle Bussey, CEO, Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency

“Port Hawkesbury Paper relies heavily on a diverse spectrum of skilled trades people to keep our operation running safely and efficiently. Apprentices and strong apprenticeship programs are essential for the company to maintain a balanced workforce demographic.

“This system provides local work exposure opportunities in a heavy industrial setting to develop skills and gain experience.”

— Bevan Lock, co-Manager, Port Hawkesbury Paper



“I am thankful for the apprenticeship program and initiatives such as this.

“Programs like this make it easier for me to kick off a career in the field of my choice, to obtain both the education and work experience with a great company such as PHP here in my home community.”

— Daylan Samson, electrical apprentice, Port Hawkesbury Paper



Quick Facts:

– the tools grant is expected to support 1,000 apprentices each year; the technology support grant is expected to help more than 250 in 2023-24; 1,250 in 2024-25; and more than 1,600 apprentices by 2025-26

– the government is investing $5 million in these supports from 2023-26

– apprentices can also apply for financial assistance for books, travel, accommodations and child care through Employment Nova Scotia while attending technical training

– in most cases, apprentices in a non-Red Seal trade can apply for a $750 award each time they complete a level of apprenticeship training and a $2,000 award upon completion of their program; similar grants are available for Red Seal trades through the federal government