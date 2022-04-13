N.S. extends masks in schools until mid-May at the latest

HALIFAX: The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development will maintain the mask requirement in Nova Scotia’s public schools until at least the May long weekend.

Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, said today, April 13, that students, staff, outside service providers, volunteers and visitors must continue to wear a mask during school instructional hours and on school buses.



“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked with Public Health to keep kids in schools,” said Minister Druhan. “Our approach has allowed us to keep schools open for most of the year and allowed our students to continue in-person learning. I know it hasn’t been easy, but I’d like to thank the teachers, staff, students and families for their hard work and commitment to children’s learning and well-being.”

Minister Druhan said the decision to require masks in schools supports operational considerations and will be reassessed closer to May 20.Students, staff and visitors are also asked to continue to follow core public health measures, including getting vaccinated if eligible, staying home if feeling unwell, following the COVID-19 daily checklist, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently.