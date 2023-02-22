The following is a release from the N.S. Liberal Party.

HALIFAX:The announcement from Premier Houston and his Atlantic colleagues to create a doctor registry across provinces will have a minimal impact on those who are waiting for care in Nova Scotia.

Each Atlantic province has a significant doctor waitlist, placing additional strain on those who are practicing.

Adding new patients to a doctor’s roster will only burden the system even further, and force Nova Scotians to continue waiting for care.

“This announcement is nothing but window dressing from Premier Houston who promised Nova Scotians he would fix healthcare,” says Health and Wellness shadow minister Brendan Maguire.

“All Atlantic provinces are struggling with doctor recruitment. Instead of poaching from one another, we need to be focused on recruiting new doctors and alleviating the burden on those that are here – not adding to it.”