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N.S. NDP: Premier and Finance Minister skip vote for disastrous budget

ByPat Healey

Mar 25, 2026 #budget 2026, #Claudia Chender, #N.S. Budget, #N.S. NDP, #Premier Tim Houston
NDP Leader Claudia Chender (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: NSNDP Leader Claudia Chender made the following statement Wednesday afternoon after the Houston government pushed through the Appropriations Act with both the Premier and Finance Minister absent:

“This is the definition of governing behind closed doors. The Houston government is banning Nova Scotians from the People’s House, the Premier is out of the country, and the Minister of Finance couldn’t be bothered to show up to vote in favour of cuts that he can’t even explain,” said Chender.

“This chaotic budget is so bad that the people in charge of it didn’t even have the courage to stand behind it with their vote.

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Chender continued.

“The Houston government shut people out of the Legislature for singing peacefully to disrupt last night’s vote.

“They haven’t been listening to valid criticism and now people are deeply frustrated. 

“Today’s (Wednesday March 25) vote means Nova Scotians are getting the worst of both worlds: irresponsible spending behind closed doors and deep cuts to vulnerable people and thriving local sectors.”

By Pat Healey

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