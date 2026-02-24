N.S. releases historic $3.5 billion capital plan for 2026-27

Minister John Lohr at the presser for the release of the Capital Plan 2026-27. (Province of N.S. photo)

HALIFAX: Communities across the province will benefit from the historic $3.5-billion Capital Plan 2026-27, which funds important projects such as new and improved hospitals, public housing, schools, highways and more.

This year’s capital plan is Nova Scotia’s largest ever, investing $1.5 billion in More, Faster: The Action for Health Build plan and almost $900 million in long-term care facilities.

“For more than a decade, governments have underspent on things that matter to Nova Scotians, creating major infrastructure gaps we have been working to address,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister John Lohr.

“We have spent the last several years working hard to address those gaps.

“This year’s capital plan will continue those important projects.”

Investments in healthcare facilities and equipment include:

– $1.2 billion for the Halifax Infirmary expansion and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality Health Care redevelopment project

– $146.9 million for construction and renewal of other hospitals and medical facilities, including in Amherst, Yarmouth, Bridgewater and Halifax

– $67.7 million for One Person One Record, a health records digital transformation project

– $24.7 million to build modular dialysis units

– $21 million for Nova Scotia Health to repair and replace medical facilities

– $16 million to repair and replace medical equipment

– $12.5 million for the Multidisciplinary Oncology Partnership

– $12.2 million for new diagnostic imaging equipment

– $2.3 million for the first Menopause Centre of Excellence in the province.



Capital Plan 2026-27 also includes about $465 million for projects outlined in the Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan released in December, as well as:

– $873.8 million to build long-term care facilities

– $110.3 million to build and renovate schools

– $31.7 million for new public housing units and $10.3 million for public housing maintenance

– $30.8 million to build Nova Scotia Community College student residences

– $10.8 million for modular child-care facilities.

Capital Plan 2026-27 is available at: https://novascotia.ca/budget/