NDP announce same-day/next-day mental health clinics if elected

The following is a release from the NDP:

LOWER SACKVILLE: NDP Leader Gary Burrill spoke with Jay Aaron Roy, owner of Cape and Cowl Comics in Sackville, about the need Roy has seen for better mental health care among the young people who frequent his store.

“The Liberals have ignored the growing mental health needs of people in Nova Scotia,” said NDP Leader Gary Burrill. “Jay has set up something special here, where young people can come and talk about their problems without dealing with a huge waitlist, or a huge bill.

“This kind of universal and accessible care should be available to anyone in Nova Scotia who needs help, through mental health clinics.”

Nova Scotians report one of the highest lifetime prevalence rates of mental health disorders in Canada.

According to the IWK, there was a 156 percent increase in people accessing maternal mental health services during the pandemic. Child psychologists say that demand for their services is skyrocketing.

“Some of the youth who come here face serious mental health issues and struggle with anxiety and depression,” said Roy. “I know a comic book store seems like an odd place to get mental health care, but most people might not realize there are many barriers when seeking health care, and my space helps break a lot of those barriers.

“I provide an office space here for Karrie Rayne, a local RSW with NSHA, so that youth can access free mental health support at a place they already feel comfortable.”

An NDP government will create same-day/next-day mental health clinics in communities throughout Nova Scotia so everyone can access the mental health care they need.

“The choice in this election is clear,” said Burrill. “The Liberals, who will cut $209-million in services that people depend on, or the NDP, who will make sure real people with real problems can access the mental health care they need, when they need it.”

Burrill campaigned July 22 in Sackville-Cobequid and Sackville-Uniacke.