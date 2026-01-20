New digital signs provide real-time information to HRM bridge users

Public Works Minister Fred Tilley at Ledwidge Lumber in Enfield. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX: New digital traffic tools are giving the thousands of Nova Scotians who cross the Halifax Harbour bridges each day more predictability about their trip.



There are now 11 variable message signs in key corridors around Halifax Regional Municipality that provide real-time crossing messages using information from Bluetooth and Wi-fi sensors that calculate average travel times between key points.

It is an early step toward a transportation system that is smarter, more informative and able to respond dynamically to road conditions.



“Modernizing how we manage traffic is essential as our region continues to grow,” said Public Works Minister Fred Tilley.

“Our government is providing clear, timely information as one tool we can use to improve the daily commute while longer-term transportation projects are underway.”

The variable message signs are active on major approaches to both the A. Murray MacKay and Angus L. Macdonald bridges, providing road users with up-to-the-minute information about traffic conditions.

This helps travellers make more informed decisions, choose the most efficient route and it reduces uncertainty during peak periods.



Quotes:

“The harbour bridges are a critical part of the region’s transportation network. For the people who rely on them every day, having clear, practical real-time traffic information matters.

“By using technology to provide this insight, travellers can better understand current conditions and make informed decisions.

“It’s a meaningful improvement that will help traffic flow more smoothly and ease congestion.”

— Tony Wright, CEO, Halifax Harbour Bridges

Quick Facts:

– the messaging signs are controlled by Halifax Harbour Bridges’ 24/7 operations centre through its traffic management and control system, which integrates real-time data collection and traffic management tools

– sign locations include Highway 118, Highway 101, Victoria Road and on the MacKay approach near the Windsor Street exchange

– implementation of a regional transportation management centre and supporting intelligent transportation systems is recommended in Link Nova Scotia’s Regional Transportation Plan under Action 1.1.1.