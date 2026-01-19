From Fall River to the Arctic: John Henderson serving with RCMP in Nunavut

Const. John Henderson by the RCMP plane in Arviat, Nunavut. (Submitted photo)

ARVIAT, NUNAVUT: From the halls of Lockview High to the shores of Hudson Bay, Fall River native John Henderson is building his RCMP career far from home, and he said the experience has only strengthened his commitment to community-focused policing.

Henderson, a Lockview High alum, is currently serving in Arviat, Nunavut, a remote community accessible only by plane or snowmobile.

He said his motivation to join the RCMP grew out of his upbringing in Nova Scotia, where he saw firsthand the positive impact police officers could have when they took time to build trust and relationships.

“Growing up, I saw how professional, community-focused policing could really make a difference,” Henderson said.

“Even as a student, when officers visited my school, I recognized policing as a unique and impactful career.”

After exploring other career paths, Henderson said he kept coming back to policing. Even early in his career, he knows he made the right choice.

His journey included six demanding months at the RCMP Academy, Depot Division, in Regina.

Henderson described the training as challenging but deeply rewarding, requiring discipline, teamwork, and strong time-management skills.

Cadets trained in physical fitness, firearms, defensive tactics, and driving, while also spending significant time in the classroom learning law, policy, investigative techniques, and communication skills.

“Depot emphasized professionalism, ethical decision-making, and accountability,” he said.

“It pushed us to grow not just as police officers, but as people who can work under pressure while maintaining empathy and respect.”

Leaving Fall River, even temporarily, wasn’t easy.

However, Henderson said training alongside his best friend Sarah (MacDonald-Miles), graduating together in the same troop, made the experience especially meaningful. Support from fellow cadets and the opportunity to show his family where he lived and trained during graduation were highlights of his time at Depot.

Henderson’s first year in Arviat has been filled with learning and adaptation.

Living and working in Nunavut required adjusting to a new culture, climate, and way of life, but he says the community has been welcoming.

“I’ve learned how important it is to adapt to your surroundings,” he said.

“I’ve been welcomed by the community and have started building partnerships with the people and local organizations here.”

For Henderson, the most rewarding part of his first year has been building trust within the community.

“Whether it’s helping someone through a difficult moment, engaging with youth, or working alongside local organizations, those everyday interactions are what matter most,” he said.

“Knowing my presence can make a positive difference reinforces why I chose this profession.”

While he values the experience he’s gaining in Nunavut, Henderson says he hopes to one day return home.

“I would love to work in Nova Scotia, including the Fall River area,” he said. “It would be a great sense of pride to serve in my home province.”

Reflecting on his career so far, Henderson emphasized that policing is a profession rooted in humility, learning, and service.

“I’m thankful for the support of my family, mentors, colleagues, and the community I serve,” he said.

“Each day reinforces the importance of professionalism, compassion, and community engagement, and I’m proud to serve as a member of the RCMP.”