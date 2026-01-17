The Laker News

Snowfall warning issued for most of N.S. for Sunday night into Monday

ByPat Healey

Wintry weather. (Pexels.com photo)

ELMSDALE/LOWER SACKVILLE: A yellow warning for snowfall has been issued by Environment Canada for most of Nova Scotia, excluding parts of Cape Breton.

The impact level of the forecast, issued at 10:39 pm on Saturday night, has a high confidence level from officials with Environment Canada.

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected across most of Nova Scotia between Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Snow, heavy at times, will begin over Nova Scotia on Sunday evening. Some communities may see precipitation start as rain, but a quick changeover to snow is expected by mid evening.

Temperatures will hover near zero in many areas so the snow is expected to be wet, dense, and difficult to clear by hand.

Conditions will quickly improve across the province on Monday morning. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Local utility outages are possible. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant impacts are expected due to snowfall accumulations.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

For more information about the alerting program, please visit: Colour-coded Weather Alerts.

