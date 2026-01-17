Design work planned for Windgate Drive–Beaver Bank Road intersection

Councillor Billy Gillis said that design work is being planned for Windgate Drive-Beaver Bank Road. (Submitted photo)

BEAVER BANK: Design work to explore long-awaited safety upgrades at the Windgate Drive–Beaver Bank Road intersection has been included in the municipality’s proposed 2026–27 capital budget, according to Lower Sackville–Beaver Bank Councillor Billy Gillis.

In a Facebook post, Gillis said the capital plan includes a project to “undertake design work for upgrades to the Windgate Drive–Beaver Bank Road intersection.”

The project will investigate options for how the intersection could be treated, including the installation of traffic signals or the construction of a roundabout.

Design work will be completed for what Gillis described as “the most appropriate option.”

“This work is planned to be completed in 26/27 and will identify requirements for construction in subsequent years,” Gillis wrote, adding that the project is “contingent on budget availability and approval in multiple year capital budgets.”

The Windgate Drive–Beaver Bank Road intersection is located on the main arterial route into Beaver Bank and serves as a key connector to Fall River and Windsor Junction.

The intersection carries heavy commuter and local traffic and has long been the subject of safety concerns raised by area residents.

“This long-overdue project will help to address a very dangerous intersection on the main arterial road into Beaver Bank and the main connector to Fall River and Windsor Junction,” Gillis said.