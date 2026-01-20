CARE community crisis service moves to 24-7 support

(Pexels.com photo)

DARTMOUTH/COLE HARBOUR: Beginning Jan. 19, residents in Dartmouth (within the Highway 111 boundary), Woodlawn and Cole Harbour will have 24-7 access to the community service called CARE – Crisis Assistance and Response.

Launched in October 2025, the CARE program was initially offered between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., Monday to Friday.

CARE is a pilot program that provides in-person support for people 16 years and older experiencing non-emergency, non-violent crises related to mental health, substance use and personal well-being.

The service offers a safe, trauma-informed alternative to calling police or other first responders when they may not be the best fit.

About CARE

Provides in-person help when someone is in distress.

Offers supports, such as: calming and de-escalating a crisis making a safety plan helping someone get to a safe place connecting people to community supports after the crisis



CARE staff are specially trained in trauma-informed care, harm reduction, mental health first aid, suicide prevention and cultural humility.

They are prepared to respond respectfully and effectively to people from diverse communities, including African Nova Scotians, Indigenous Peoples, 2SLGBTQIA+ and neurodiverse residents.

Implementation and partnerships

Implementation of the CARE Team is a direct deliverable of the Regional Council-approved Public Safety Strategy. It fulfills the need for community-based, trauma-informed support that is community-led.

The CARE Team pilot program is delivered through partnership with:

211 Nova Scotia – first point of contact and call assessment

– first point of contact and call assessment Souls Harbour Rescue Mission – provides the in-person support

– provides the in-person support Municipal Community Safety team – oversees the program, evaluation and coordination

How to access CARE

Call 211. A trained navigator will assess the situation and, if it qualifies for CARE, dispatch the CARE mobile team. The CARE Mobile Team will then come in-person to provide support.

Important: CARE is a consent-based service. It does not respond to emergencies involving violence or weapons. In those cases, call 911.

For more information about the CARE program, visit our website.