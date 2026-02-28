New legislation strengthens fire protection across Nova Scotia

Firefighters bunker gear and helmets hang in stalls. (Healey file photo)

EAST HANTS: Nova Scotia has introduced the Support for Fire Protection Services Act on February 23, to strengthen fire services across the province.

Under the new act, the Minister of Emergency Management will provide oversight for municipal fire services and set province-wide standards for fire services, firefighter training and certification, personal protective equipment, transition support for fire services that want to transition to a municipal model, and resources for fire protection service planning, delivery and reporting.



Fire departments and fire service commissions that are not currently part of a municipalfire service will remain as is.



“We are committed to listening to the fire services sector, and this legislation is a direct result of what we’ve heard over the past year,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Emergency Management.

“This is the next step in addressing what we heard from the value-for-money audit of the Nova Scotia Firefighters School, the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia’s governance review, and in-person meetings with over 700 fire chiefs, deputy chiefs, fire service co-ordinators and municipal leaders.

“We look forward to continuing our work with municipalities and the fire sector to build a new model that better serves Nova Scotians.”

The Support for Fire Protection Services Act also enables the creation of an Office of the Fire Commissioner, the first step in providing provincial oversight, co-ordination and support to municipalities and fire service providers.

It requires all municipalities – whether they oversee fire services or not to:

– conduct a fire protection service review, to ensure municipalities and fire departments make evidence-based decisions about the services they provide to their community

– ensure that local firefighter competencies, training and personal protective equipment meet the service standard required by the fire protection service review

– participate in a common records management system



The legislation is part of the Province’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the fire services sector.

It will help ensure consistent training standards across the province and support procurement to get best pricing for purchasing vehicles, equipment and insurance, helping fire departments reduce costs.

Quotes:

“The Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities has analyzed the Governance Model and Implementation Roadmap: Fire Services Governance Study from the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia.Recommendations for provincewide standards, annual reports to council, and creative thinking about new resources to adequately support the next chapter of fire prevention services in Nova Scotia are positive steps.

“As shown in our recent update to members, there are significant aspects of fire prevention that municipalities are eager to learn more about.

“We look forward to taking part in continued consultation and working together with the Province of Nova Scotia to identify improvements that are sustainable and applicable to all municipalities.”

— David Mitchell, President, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities; Mayor, Town of Bridgewater



“For more than 50 years, the fire service has recognized the need to modernize fire and emergency services in Nova Scotia.

“This announcement represents meaningful progress toward strengthening public safety and ensuring the fire service is equipped to meet the evolving needs of communities across the province.”

— Greg Jones, President, Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts:

– in the last few weeks, the Province has hosted comprehensive consultations with more than 700 participants, including municipal elected officials and administrators, fire service leaders, firefighters, fire commissions and fire service co-ordinators

– fire departments were consulted extensively in the recent Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia governance review and have had the opportunity to provide additional input on the implementation of those recommendations

– there are currently 363 fire service organizations in the province, and levels of fire services vary

– more than half of all municipalities already provide fire protection services directly to Nova Scotians

– in addition to municipal fire service models, there are multiple other governance models, including commissions, incorporated volunteer organizations or a combination



Additional Resources:

Bills tabled in the legislature are available at: https://nslegislature.ca/legislative-business/bills-statutes/bills/assembly-65-session-1