NINE MILE RIVER: It’s Fire Prevention Week and what better way to learn more about your local volunteer fire departments in HRM and East Hants and Stewiacke.

On Wednesday night, Nine Mile River Volunteer fire department hosted an open house at their department for the community.

The turnout was good for those who came to learn what they do, see the equipment, and of course get to sit in the fire trucks.

Here are some photos from the Open House as sent to us:

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

PHOTOS

