Outdoor sports, events more likely this summer, says Dr. Strang

FALL RIVER: The Chief medical officer of health for N.S. says a summer of sports and events is possible, but it’ll all depend on what the epidemiology for COVID-19 and its variants looks like.

Answering a question from The Laker News during the May 19 COVID19 briefing, Dr. Robert Strang said Nova Scotians will see more of what the summer will look like as they work on the reopening plan.

This included whether football; rugby; soccer; and baseball leagues, all of which folks in East Hants/Fall River/Beaver Bank area are curious about.

“I think you’ve heard it at a national level as we start to open up the thing to remember is outdoor activities will be much safer than indoor activities,” said Dr. Strang. “Things will be less restrictive if they’re outdoors over indoors.”

Video of the two questions we asked on May 19. The question on summer is at 1:26 mark. Video edited by: Dagley Media

He said, however, any outdoor activity will still need to remain in relatively small groups.

“We are looking at how we can open up a whole range of activities, including sports, arts and culture,” he said, “but doing that in a way that is the required level of safety based on the virus epidemiology and the level of uptake of vaccine.”