Phones for the Holidays reaches halfway point; Eastlink donates 500 phones

HALIFAX: As GEO Nova Scotia reaches the halfway point of its province-wide Phones for the holidays campaign to collect and distribute over 1,000 used mobile phones, the organization is excited to share a major update: Eastlink has donated over 500 phones to the initiative.

Every single device is a lifeline for someone in crisis, and this major contribution provides critical momentum as the campaign moves into its final weeks.

“We’re so proud to be a longstanding partner with GEO Nova Scotia as they continue their critical work to transform lives through digital inclusion,” said Ellen Snook, Director of Sales and Marketing, Atlantic.

“At Eastlink, we believe staying connected should never be out of reach, which is why we are truly honoured to contribute to an initiative that will have such a meaningful impact across Nova Scotia.”

“Reaching the halfway point of the campaign and receiving this level of support from such an important partner to us, is incredibly encouraging,” said Bonnie Ste-Croix, Chief Executive Officer of GEO Nova Scotia.

“Eastlink’s donation puts us in a strong position to reach and possibly surpass our goal of collecting 1,000 phones this year helping us meet this critical need across the province.”

While most donated phones may need some repair or refurbishing, the 549 phones donated by Eastlink are ready-to-use.

Donated phones are otherwise assessed and repaired by the professionals at Geebo Device Repair before being paired with a one month phone card.

They are then distributed to people experiencing homelessness or gender-based violence through a network of more than 40 community partners, including shelters, transition houses, and women’s resource centres across the province.

Phones for the Holidays relies on broad community participation, with over 80 drop-off locations available throughout Nova Scotia, making it easy for individuals and organizations to contribute.

Charitable donations are also being collected online to purchase the prepaid phone cards.

“We see every day how access to a reliable cellphone is a lifeline for individuals impacted by violence,” said Ashley Tiller, Violence to Resilience Manager with the YWCA Halifax.

“This drive will allow us to provide more community members the tools they need to reach safety and support when they need it most.”

More information, including drop-off locations, is available at phonesfortheholidays.ca.