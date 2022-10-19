PHOTOS: Bingo fundraiser held for Inner Strength TKD athletes

WELLINGTON: A dreary day outside couldn’t stop the fun from being had at Inner Strength TKD in Wellington on Oct. 15.

A Backyard Bingo fundraiser for the black belt competitive team was held, with a fairly good turn out for an event postponed once by Fiona. It was also the first time held.

Organizers are thinking of holding more of them in the future as a way to help fundraise for athletes who will head off to compete at high level tournaments and championship meets.

From all accounts plenty of fun was had and money raised towards the expenses the athletes will incur at three upcoming tournaments they will be attending.

Here are some photos from the fundraiser: