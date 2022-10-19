MEH volunteer recognition awards to be held in Mount Uniacke

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants has set its Volunteer Recognition and Long-service fire awards dinner date for 2023.

At its executive meeting of council, Corrine Giles, the Community Recreation Coordinator, presented a report recommending to council that the Volunteer Recognition event be held in Mount Uniacke.

This will be the third attempt to hold the event at the Mount Uniacke Legion.

COVID-19 canned the event in 2020, when it was to be held at the Legion, and then in 2021 an unforeseen circumstance forced it to be moved to the Rawdon Fire department.

“For our recommendation for 2023, we recommend hosting the awards at the Mount Uniacke Legion,” Giles told executive committee on Oct. 18. “We’re recommending hosting them during the National Volunteer Week.”

Executive committee council unanimously passed the recommendation.

The 2023 Volunteer recognition and long-service fire awards will be held April 23.