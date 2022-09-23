PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Waverley Gold Rush Days as it returns

WAVERLEY: The community came out to celebrate the return of Waverley Gold Rush Days in full force.

The community festival, put to the sidelines over the past two years due to the pandemic, returned with a full week of events.

Whether it was Family Trivia Night on the Village Green; a Crib tournament at the Waverley Legion; Movie Night and Kids Crafts at the Village Green; Klondike Night for the adults at the Waverley Legion; Family Fun day on the Green; the always tasting good chicken burgers served up by St. Thomas Anglican Church volunteers at the Waverley Heritage Museum; supper and concert on the Green and of course Fireworks, there was something for everyone.

The event ended with a pancake breakfast served up by volunteer firefighters at Station 41 Waverley. A car show was scheduled but had to be postponed (it is to be rescheduled) due to weather on that day.

A gold panning demo at the Heritage Museum and Gold Treasure Hunt at McDonald Sports Park were also held.

Looking at all the hard work and dedication the volunteer committee put in, it would appear the event was a big success and something to build off for future Gold Rush Days.

It would not have been possible without the support of the Waverley Community Association, or the many community businesses and volunteers that stepped up.

Planning will start shortly for Waverley Gold Rush Days 2023.

Here are some photos from the weekend of fun as snapped by our Pat Healey and video stills by Dagley Media.

Jen Mallette and her daughter at Klondike Night. (Healey photo)

A young girl spots Pat taking her photo on one of the rides.

Breakfast is served up to the Marshall family of Windsor Junction. (Healey photo)

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon watches as one of the casino games is played during Klondike Night. (Dagley video photo)

Sno’cones were one of the highlights for the Shreenan girls from Windsor Junction at Gold Rush Days. (Healey photo)

Esther Campbell is high in the air on this ride. (Healey photo)

A young boy throws the ball to the target (and after this photo was taken it hit the button,) sending Gold Rush volunteer Colin down into the water on the dunk tank. (Healey photo)

These two ladies watch during one of the Klondike Night games. (Dagley Media photo)

A happy winner. We think. (Dagley Media photo)

Mr. Hanlon got on the dunk tank and was rightfully put down more than once. (Healey photo)

The chicken burgers at the Waverley Museum, put on by St. Thomas Anglican Church, were hot sellers. (Healey photo)

Time to replenish the pancakes at Station 41 for the Pancake breakfast. (Healey photo)

Volunteers of all ages were helping out. (Healey photo)

Making sno cones at Gold Rush Days. (Healey photo)

The casino games were fun for these four participants at Klondike Night at the Waverley Legion. (Healey photo)