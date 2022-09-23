Halifax woman charged with traffic infractions after collision

UPPER RAWDON: A 39-year-old Halifax woman has been charged with a pair of motor vehicle infractions following a two-vehicle collision in Upper Rawdon.

Sgt. Martin Roy, with East Hants RCMP, said police responded to a report of two vehicles involved in a collision on Sept. 19 near the community of Upper Rawdon.

“It was reported as a ‘bad’ collision by the caller,” said Sgt. Roy.

He said East Hants RCMP officers attended and through initial observations and witness statements, a 39-year-old female from Halifax was charged with Operating of a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and driving to the left of solid double line.

Sgt. Roy said both vehicles involved sustained severe damage.

He added that a man was not seriously injured, while one woman was transported by EHS for minor injuries.