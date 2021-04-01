PHOTOS: Dragons hockey teams end year with fun game

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Lockview High Dragons boys and girls hockey teams came together for one last on-ice action–their year-end fun game on March 31.

While it was the boys who came away with the 5-0 victory, the girls kept it close for almost two full periods before the boys took control.

The final score wasn’t important–although it came with bragging rights, so to some it likely did–what was important was the fun camaraderie the players on each team showed in a season unlike any other.

Congrats to each team on a job well done adapting to this roller-coaster of a season.

All photos by Pat Healey – The Laker News