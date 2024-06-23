HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: Travellers got a taste of an up-and-coming Halifax-area singer on Friday at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Dee Dee Austin, an Indigenous singer, was performing songs from her recent release, which included Buried Truth.

She was performing as part of HSIA’s National Indigenous Peoples Day recognition.

Austin, who calls Fall River home, also sang an unreleased song, Breath at her performance, which was an hour long.

There was a small crowd who stopped before heading to domestic security to head on their travels.

Here are a few photos from the performance:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)